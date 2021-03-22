James L. Lindberg, 76, of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with the love of his life, his late wife Wanda J. Lindberg, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
James was born in Ephrata, son of the late John and Minnie (Bauman) Lindberg. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. Most recently, James was employed by Pepperidge Farm. He was a diehard Philadelphia sports fan.
James is survived by two daughters: Jolonda, wife of Christopher Brubaker and Jennifer, wife of Craig Hoover, all of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Nicole, James, and Sierra; two great-grandchildren: Emma and Ethan; three brothers: John Lindberg, Jr., Ronald Lindberg, Sr., and Warren Lindberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mary Kofroth.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA on Thursday, March 25th from 10 to 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limits, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
Private funeral services and interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family.
