James L. LeFevre, 87, passed away on Thursday May 19, 2022 at Luther Acres, Lititz PA, with his family at his side. He was born in Ephrata, to the late Elwood B. LeFevre, Sr and Leona M. (Conrad) LeFevre.
Jim was a graduate of Ephrata High School class of 1953. He started working at Acme while in high school and continued to work there until his retirement at the age of 62.
Jim was a member of The Friendly Horseman's Club, Schoeneck Area Lions Club, and the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. Jim's passions in life were horses, traveling and most of all spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law Clare (Kitch) LeFevre and Mary (Erb) LeFevre; as well as several nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Jimmy. In addition to his parents Jim is preceded in death by three brothers, Elwood (Woodie), Donald, and Carl.
A celebration of life service will take place on Wednesday, June 1, at 7 PM, at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, with Pastor Rob Eshelman officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
