James L. "Jim" Wickenheiser, 89, of Columbia, died peacefully, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Luther Acres, Lititz. He was the loving husband of Doris J. (Geib) Wickenheiser and they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage this June. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Abraham and Mabel (Buch) Wickenheiser. Jim had worked as a die maker at Mount Joy Wire Corp. before retiring. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. He was a Master Mason member of Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551 F&AM, 32 degree, Mount Joy, where he was active with pancake breakfasts, ox roasts, and chicken barbecues. He was a noted taxidermist, and loved to fish and spend time at Bowers Beach, DE.
Surviving in addition to his wife Doris is a daughter Patsy Hake and companion Beth Gainer; two sons Dean, husband of Nancy Wickenheiser, and David husband of Carol Wickenheiser, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother Lee husband of Shirley Wickenheiser, Louisville, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Mark Wickenheiser, and a sister Faye Hurst.
Services and interment in Milton Grove Cemetery will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
