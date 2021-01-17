James L. "Jim" Heller, 82, of Landisville, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
Jim was the husband of Kitty Buckwalter Heller with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on September 16th.
Jim was born in Lancaster County, son of the late Clyde L. Heller and Kathryn Landis Heller. He was a graduate of East Lampeter High School, class of 1956. He retired from the PA Scale Company with 45 years of service as an accountant. Jim attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church. Jim and Kitty enjoyed camping, summers in Ocean City, NJ, traveling throughout the United States, taking bus trips and attending concerts. He enjoyed going to classic car shows, was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed NASCAR. Most of all, he enjoyed family gatherings and the brothers' game of "Rook." Jim was a kind, caring man who was always willing to lend a hand.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five brothers: Clyde (Sarah), twin brother John, Robert (Joanne), Harvey (Barbara) and Joseph (Marilyn). Also a sister-in-law, Fay Buckwalter Grube as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Service celebrating Jim's Life will be held at a later date at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donnerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Fellowship Church, address above or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. SnyderFuneralHome.com