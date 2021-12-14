James L. “Jim” Groff, 69, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Irene Alleman Groff. He graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School prior to working as a foundry worker at Donsco Inc., Mount Joy for over 46 years. He faithfully attended Mt. Hope United Christian Church, Manheim, where he enjoyed the fellowship of other believers. Jim had a heart for people and loved hosting community meals and events throughout the year at his “Pole Barn.” He was a regular blood donor for the Central PA Blood Bank and played softball in a local church league. He was an avid hunter and relished giving people a hard time. He especially enjoyed being “Pap” and spending time with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He was a hardworking man, always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to drink coffee and visit with friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
Surviving are three children: a daughter, Jessica wife of Chad Good, Rehrersburg, two sons, Brandon husband of Natalie Groff, Annville, Nevin husband of Kaitlyn Groff, Manheim, six grandchildren: Aubrey, Gabby, Wesley, Lydia, Landon, Rilynn, and one grandchild on the way, a step-son; Jason Noll husband of Amanda Noll and their children, Newville, and three sisters; Joyce (Robert) Fulkrod, Judy (George) Lilley, both of Manheim, and Janet (Dennis) Lehman, Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Little.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim’s funeral service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at Chiques Church on Monday evening from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jim’s memory to Mt. Hope United Christian Church, 206 Cider Press Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com