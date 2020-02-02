James L. "Jim" Grimm, 80, of Masonic Villages, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late John S. and Margaret (Nauss) Grimm. Jim was the husband of Margaret (Lancaster) "Peg" Grimm with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage this past October 5th.
Jim proudly served in the United States Army. He was a service manager for Newcomer Oil before his retirement. Jim was a member of Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church and a lifetime member of Friendship Fire & Hose Company in Elizabethtown where he served as Chief Engineer and driver. Jim was an EMT with Elizabethtown Ambulance. A Free and Accepted Mason, Jim was a member of the Abraham C. Triechler Lodge No. 682 in Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Peg is a daughter, Serena Eby, wife of George of Elizabethtown; a son, Stacey James Grimm, husband of Marsha of Middletown; four grandchildren, Kathy Plott, wife of John of Coatesville, George Eby, husband of Alexa of Elizabethtown, Austin Grimm of Middletown and Braden Grimm of Middletown; a brother, Dean Grimm, husband of Mary of Maytown; and Audrey Shaffner, wife of Dave of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Grimm Jr.
A funeral service honoring Jim's life will be held at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again before the service at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. A Masonic Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 7:45 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabethtown Fire Department Station 74, 171 North Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Browse »