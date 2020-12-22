James L. Hobba, 64, of New Providence, PA passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He and his wife Linda K. Stiles Hobba celebrated 34 years of marriage. He was born in Johnstown, PA, a son of Betty Crubanich wife of Jack Wissinger of Jerome, and the late Irvin Hobba.
Jim had been employed as a heavy equipment operator for Abel Construction, and later was an Amish Taxi Driver.
A proud veteran, he served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Jim's greatest interest in life was that of his family.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 4 children, Jeannine (David) Dempster of Uniontown, OH, Lisa M. (Brian) Kent of Quarryville, Dana (Daniel) Blackner of Johnstown, Aaron I. Hobba (Laura Kimmey) of New Providence; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 siblings, Skip (Barb) Hobba of Jacksonville, FL, Deb (Tom) Ball of Jerome, PA, Patty (Rich) Carey of Phoenix, AZ, and Chris Hobba of Ft. Collins, CO.
Jim was preceded in death by a son James Hobba.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to woundedwarriorproject.org. reynoldsandshivery.com.
