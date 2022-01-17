James L. High, 72, of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born In Lancaster, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Gladys (Mellinger) High. He was the loving husband of Cynthia M. (Breneman) High for 51 years.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and had a great passion and love for life. He loved spending time with his family, playing games, and attending the sporting events of his daughters and granddaughters. He was an active member of Willow Street Mennonite Church, and enjoyed using his time, energy and gifts to help others. He was an avid Philly sports fan and loved basketball and golf. He particularly enjoyed golfing with his sons-in-law and his weekly golf outing with friends.
A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, Jim was passionate about dairy farming, and was a visionary in herd management and Holstein genetics and breeding. He was self-employed as a dairy nutrition and feed salesman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Teresa Zook, wife of Anthony Zook, Pottstown; Tina Harnish, wife of Darrel Harnish, Lancaster; and Tammy Hershberger, wife of Kevin Hershberger, Lancaster; and a son-in-law, Greg Petersheim, Lancaster. Also surviving are six granddaughters and three sisters: Norma Forry, Jean Lapp, and Dorothy Breneman. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Petersheim.
The funeral service will be private, with traditional interment at the Willow Street Mennonite Church cemetery. The service will be available for livestream via the Willow Street Mennonite Church website beginning at 2:30pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Condolences and messages to the family may be made via the online guestbook at