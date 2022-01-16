James L. Herr, 76, of New Providence, husband of Kathleen (Musser) Herr for 56 years, passed away on January 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Levi and Ruth (Ressler) Herr.
In addition to Kathleen, James is survived by his children, Daniel Herr, Lancaster, Elizabeth Herr, New Providence, Melissa (Herr), married to Daniel Schlegelmilch, Lancaster; three grandchildren, Katarina Richardson, Garic Herr and MacKayla Herr; and three sisters, Janet Hoak, Nancy Ressler and Linda McKay.
A 1964 graduate of Solanco High School, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served a tour in Vietnam. He then worked as a machinist supervisor for KD Tools as well as Sensenig Propeller.
James was a longtime member of the Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter and Civil War enthusiast. James loved his dogs, Boo Boo and Bella.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
