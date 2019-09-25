James L. Hastings, 80, of Kirkwood, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Kirkwood, he was the son of the late Hayes A. and Marion (Rineer) Hastings. Jim's wife, Phyllis (Gregg) Hastings died in 2003.
Jim was a farmer that who in later years went to work in the maintenance department at the former Pillsbury Company in Parkesburg. After retiring from Pillsbury he worked for the Solanco School District as a custodian and after retiring from Solanco he kept busy transporting his Amish neighbors.
Jim was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. He was a past master of the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417, a member of Zembo Shriners and also the Black Stump Hunting Club. Jim loved spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his son, David J., husband of Kim M. Hastings, and a daughter, Dana L., wife of Thomas Nixon all of Quarryville, along with 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a sister, Jeanne Stone and a brother, Jay N. Hastings. He was preceded in death by a brother Jeff Hastings and a sister, Janet Brown.
A Masonic Service will be held on Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at the Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Rd., Kirkwood, PA, beginning at 7:00 p.m. A service celebrating Jim's life will follow immediately afterwards. Friends are invited to visit with the family following the services. Traditional interment in the Union Cemetery will be private.
Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Solid Rock Youth Ministries, 34 E. State St., Quarryville, PA 17566.
