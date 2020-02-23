James L Fiora, 59, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a recent struggle with depression.
Jim was the husband of Ann (Monteverde) Fiora, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Born in Flushing, Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Louis J. and Elaine (Carlin) Fiora.
Following a 13-year career with Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor, Jim devoted the next 14 years to teaching at Pequea Valley High School, where he created an innovative curriculum for personal finance. Jim was also an advisor of the Future Business Leaders of America. His love for teaching and commitment to his students was demonstrated by his "Human Capital" motto. In addition to teaching, Jim spent several years working part-time for the Strasburg Rail Road.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY in 1982. Jim played Division I lacrosse, and was a member of the 1981 Conference Championship Team. Jim earned his Master of Science in Education at Gwynedd-Mercy College, Gwynedd Valley, PA in 2010. Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a 4"" Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Assembly. He served on the Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lancaster County, PA and was past President of the Mount Joy Lions Club.
Jim's passion was lacrosse...from playing both in college and after college, to coaching the 1991 inaugural Elizabethtown Lacrosse Program, to serving as a PIAA referee for youth, high school, summer league and club games in the Central PA region. He was also the secretary/treasurer for the Central PA Lacrosse Officials Assn. (CPLOA). Jim's dedication and tireless contributions helped grow the game to its current status in Central PA. Jim lived for the game.
If you knew Jim, then you knew "Joe Freshman," the moniker that stuck with him since his days at Marist College. He was never at a loss for a story or a comedic line. You knew of his boundless energy, enthusiasm, impeccable memory, intelligence and ability to know so much on such varied topics. Out of
this was borne his humor and his zest for life. He seemed to know someone almost everywhere he and Ann went, and if he-didn't, it was not long until he introduced himself and connected with others. He was the "Mayor of Grandview Heights," and if you walked by their house, you always got a shout out or
a big hello, or you saw Jim walking his beloved German Shepherds.
And ... if you knew Jim, then you also knew the other Jim - the Jim who lived beyond himself. While everyone can hear what others express, Jim took the time to listen, and could pick up on when someone else needed some encouragement or help, and he was always ready to give some friendship and support to others.
In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his sister, Linda married to James Brunt; his in-laws James married to Anne Monteverde, Susan married to Al Zollo, John married to Teresa Monteverde, and Diane Monteverde married to Donna Venditti; his 10 nephews and 3 great-nephews.
Friends will be received by his family on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3:00 p.m. To celebrate Jim's life, family and friends are invited to a reception at the Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA.
To help benefit and provide care to others struggling with depression, in lieu of flowers, Ann requests contributions be made in Jim's memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention , www.afsp.org, or Mental Health America of Lancaster County, www.stopsuicidelancaster.org.
