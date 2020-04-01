James L. Eshleman, 88, of Manor Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of L. Fay Sheckart Eshleman with whom he celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on March 7, 2020. He was born in Washington Boro, son of the late Earl T. and Alice Neff Eshleman. He was a heavy equipment operator for Bear Creek Construction and G & E Construction. He also worked for the highway department for West Hempfield Township before his retirement. Jim was a member of Washington Boro Church of God and enjoyed going to antique tractor shows, woodworking, and his family. He was also active in the Washington Boro Historical Society.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Timothy J. (Pam) Eshleman, Conestoga. One daughter: Darlene K. (Robert) Sands, Lancaster. One son-in-law: Donald Bogart, Palmyra. Five grandchildren. Seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Deborah Bogart. Three brothers: Earl K.; Edward R.; and Charles A. Eshleman.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at St. Anne's Retirement Community and Hospice and Community Care for the compassion shown to their family.
The Funeral Service will be private with interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish St., Washington Boro, PA 17582. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
