James L. "Eli" Nein, Sr., of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Donald L. Nein and Mary E. Nein of Marietta. He was the companion of Sherry Noll for 36 years. Eli will also be missed by his 3 children, James L. (Donna) Nein, of Souderton, Jennifer Nein, of Marietta, and Kimberly Nein, of Elizabethtown; 3 grandchildren, Logan and Landon Nein and Peyton Williams; and his 4 siblings, David Nein and Stacy Strickler, of York, Lisa (Harold) Horner, of Maytown, and Michael (Tammy) Nein, Sr., of Marietta.
Eli worked as a forklift operator for Hydro Kirby Agri. Services in Lancaster for over 20 years. His favorite pastime was to watch NASCAR.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.