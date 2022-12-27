James L. Bradley passed away unexpectedly on December 23rd 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on September 1st 1952, the son of the late James and Eloise (McCarty) Bradley.
As a strong leader and great business visionary, Jim was the owner and President of New Holland Supply Co. before becoming the owner and CEO of Bradley Caldwell. He was a member of numerous business ventures, including serving 16 years as a board member of Durvet in Kansas City, MO. A company that was founded by his father. Outside of the office, he was an avid bird hunter and enjoyed shooting sporting clays. During football season you could always find him rooting for the Chiefs, even before they got good. He had a love of cars that spanned from watching NASCAR races to building his own collection of muscle cars. When the weather was warm he loved to be on the water, doing anything from water skiing to taking family and friends fishing on his boat or going on a relaxing evening cruise.
Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Bonnie, son and daughter-in-law Jason and Kathleen Bradley, daughter Jamie Johnson and three grandchildren, Brendan, Eden and Corbin Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12 Noon in the Mountaintop Family Church, Mountain Top, PA. Friends may call on Friday from 10am until the time of the service.
A service will also be held in Missouri in early January. For details on the Missouri service, please contact Mountaintop Family Church at 1(570) 474-0900.
