James L. Brackbill, age 89 of Gordonville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital with his daughters by his side. He was the husband of the late Yvonne M. (Sharpe) Brackbill who passed away in October of 2012. Born in Bird In Hand, he was the son of the late Elias and Lydia Wenger Brackbill.
He retired from Ford New Holland, now CNH, where he was employed for nearly 40 years as a welder and tool maker. Jim honorably served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. In his free time, he loved visiting the casino, hunting, and spending time with his dog Putter. His passion was golf where he often shot scores below his age, logged several hole-in-ones, and shared many hours with friends and family.
He was a long time member of the Gap VFW, New Holland American Legion, and the Lancaster Host Golf Club. He and Yvonne loved traveling and took many trips to Las Vegas and to their cabin in Tioga County. Jim's greatest joy was his family. He was very proud of each one and considered them his legacy to the world.
They include: 2 daughters: Cindy Stewart (Rich) of Lancaster, Joanne Bensinger (Gregg) of Gap; 5 grandchildren: Brittany Shore (Rob), James Groff (Kaitlyn), Justin Bensinger (Rebecca), Angela Williams (Justin), and Caitlyn Groff, all living in Lancaster County, and 14 great-grandchildren: Bobby (Hailey), Brayden, Kayla, and Brody Shore; Trent, Lee, Taryn, Cali, and Roycen Bensinger, Taylor and Connor Miller; Amiley and Malina Williams; and Charlotte Groff. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Mary Reeder, Dolly Edgar, Jane Diem, Bill Brackbill, Bob Brackbill, Pat Durs, Raymond Brackbill, Donald Brackbill, Shirley Wertz, and John Brackbill.
A graveside service with military honors will take place from Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, on Thursday, December 10th at 11 a.m. Seating will be limited so please feel free to bring your own chairs and follow CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family can be offered at shiveryfuneralhome.com