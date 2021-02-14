James L. Boettger

James L. "Jim" Boettger, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Dorothy (Shenk) Brown and Lamar H. "Red" Boettger. He was the loving husband to Diana M. (Vogt) Boettger, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Jim was a beloved husband, father and Pappy. Jim was the proud owner of Boettger's Garage at the Manheim Auto Auction. As a U.S. Army Veteran, he was trained as a mechanic and repaired tanks. He was known for having talent in his ability to fix anything. As an avid sportsman, Jim enjoyed hunting at the family cabin and all the "hijinks" with his brothers-in-law. He also enjoyed weekends, with family, at his bay house on the Chesapeake, fishing and touring around on his yacht named "Lady Diana". Jim also loved coaching for the Manheim Crusader's girls' softball team for more than a decade. Known for his bawdy, boisterous sense of humor, Jim was thoughtful, outgoing and had a generous heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diana; children: Christina M. Futty fiancée of Art Palmer of Lititz, Melissa A. Boettger of Manheim, Jacqueline Schouten wife of Erik Schouten of Lititz, Amy Lynn Monaghan wife of Mike Monaghan of Rothsville and Barbara Sages wife of Joseph Sages of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; siblings: Douglas Boettger of Lititz and Judy Cohen of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews as well as his beloved Labradoodle, Katie. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter and his siblings: Paul Boettger and Georgia Heisey.
A private service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory followed by interment at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
