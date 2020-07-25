James L. Balmer, age 84, of New Providence, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2020 surrounded by family. James was a lifelong member of Smithville Church of God where he was loved by all. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as roller skating, fishing, and riding his bicycle. He looked forward to his weekly walks to visit his family and their beloved pets.
He is survived by a sister Ilene Sizemore, wife of Mac Sizemore of New Providence, 4 nieces, 3 nephews, as well as a very large loving family.
At the request of the family, a private service will be held. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Smithville Church of God, 595 Pennsy Rd., New Providence, PA 17560 as well as Hospice and Community Care. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »