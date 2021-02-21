James L. Angelo, 71, of Wyomissing, PA passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Arden Courts of Susquehanna, Harrisburg. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late E. Thomas Angelo and Gladys (Geib) Angelo.
Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His first love was being on the tennis court. When he wasn't playing tennis he enjoyed traveling, music, gardening, volunteering and cooking. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Sinking Spring and a former member of St. Anthony's of Padua Church in Lancaster. Jim was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Following graduation he went to Thaddeus Stevens for Printing. He was a long-time employee of the Lancaster Newspaper. He worked at Fidelity Printing Company and Boscov's prior to his retirement.
Jim was a member of the Tennis & Yacht Club, Racquet Club West, Manheim Tennis Club and Hillcrest Tennis Club. He was an avid Eagles fan. His kind heart, sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann (Hoshauer), Reading, two daughters, Tina Bowman wife of Randall of Landisville and Nicolle Pawelczyk wife of Dean of Columbia. He was the proud Pop-Pop of 4 grandchildren: Alexa and Brooke Bowman and Abby and Brady Pawelczyk; his siblings Thomas Angelo (Janet) of Cambridge, MD and Michael (Jean) of Lancaster; his stepchildren: Stephen Scheneman and Kelly Scheneman of California, and his step-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jonathan Scheneman. He was preceded in death by sister Judith (Angelo) Loeb.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Anthony of Padua, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 9AM until the time of service. The service will be Live Streamed on Jim's obituary on the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home website. Link will show 15 minutes prior to the service. Private interment will be held in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to The Boys and Girls Club, www.bgca.org or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
