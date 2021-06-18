James L. Anderson, 89, of Willow Street, passed away at home, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born in Sesser, Illinois, he was the son of the late William L. and Velma J. (Hedgepeth) Anderson. Jim was the loving husband of Mary Jean (Martin) Anderson, with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Jim graduated from Southern Illinois University and was very proud of being a Saluki. He was part of the ROTC program and upon completion proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lt. Upon his honorable discharge, Jim worked as a market reporter for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture until his retirement.
A member of the Ross St. United Methodist Church, Jim was a devoted Lampeter-Strasburg sports enthusiast where he was affectionately known as "Pops." If there was any dispute about the score, Jim was the go-to guy who kept all the stats and accurately recorded the scores. He bowled for over 40 years at Leisure Lanes and was the secretary and treasurer of the AMF Industrial League. Jim loved to watch his sons and grandsons play softball, as well as his great-grandsons play baseball. He was also a diehard Orioles fan. Jim loved to garden and enjoyed spending time grilling for his family.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his children: Gloria A. Lewis, wife of Stephen, Lancaster; Deborah J. Myers, Lancaster; Richard Verne Wilson, Jr., husband of Veronica, Wrightsville; Robert J. Wilson, Lancaster; and Denise S. Goody, wife of Joseph, Bainbridge; 5 grandchildren: Austin and Derek Lewis, fiancé of Katherine, Michael, fiancé of Nadine, and Erica Wilson, fiancé of Tyler, and Chad Babcock, husband of Rachel; 4 great-grandchildren: Chase, Mason, Harper, and Julian; 3 siblings: Charles Anderson, husband of Lynette, Peoria, IL; David Anderson, husband of Bonnie, Peoria, IL; and Nancy Bailey, wife of Rich, Peoria, IL; and sister-in-law, Susan Anderson, Bartonville, IL. Jim also leaves behind his faithful friend and constant companion, Chance, aka, the "Brown Dog." Jim was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Pauletta Baysinger and Robert Anderson.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 6PM to 8PM, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the funeral home. A viewing will be held from 10AM to 11AM prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Lampeter-Strasburg Booster Club, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, PA 17537 or to the Ross St. United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com