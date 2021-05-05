James Kenneth Nixdorf, 81, of Lancaster, PA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William Nixdorf and Laura Warfel; and the late Martin Royer.
He was a lathe operator and was a former union member of United Steel Workers. James retired in 2005 after over 30 years with Thompson 60 Case. He was a loving father, companion, grandfather, and father-in-law. He was a man of the Christian faith.
He will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends.
He is survived by his companion of over twenty years, Wanda Schneider; his daughter, Christina, wife of Greg Candelaria, his granddaughter, Arianna Candelaria, his sister, Nancy Alexander and his brother, Herbert Nixdorf. James was preceded in death by his late wife, Mabel Nixdorf, two sisters, and three brothers.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
