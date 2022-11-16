James Kenneth "Ken" Keener passed away on November 11, 2022 at the age of 82 in his hometown of Lititz, Pennsylvania. His battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Ken spent his last days at home with his loving wife Alice, family and friends. Together they shared stories of life events and watched Phillies and Eagles games. He stayed strong in faith until the end, confident in his eternal destination.
Ken was born in Lancaster, PA on January 15, 1940. He grew up just outside of Lititz in Lexington, PA, and graduated with the very first class of Warwick High School in 1957 and from Millersville College in 1961. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Ada (Kendig) Keener.
Ken started dating Alice Gundrum during a rain-soaked Millersville College football game at West Chester when she invited him to stay dry under her umbrella. He said that was the moment he knew she was the one. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage in December.
Continuing Ken's legacy, in addition to his wife Alice (Gundrum) Keener, are his children Joy (Andy) Olcott, Jim (Chelle) Keener, Craig (Margie) Keener, and Doug Keener; grandchildren, Rachel, Natalie, Kellie, Paige, Sarah, Becca, Dani, Ben, Kyle and Taylor; great-grandchildren Calista, Malia, Orion, Hunter and Brynn; sisters Esther Martin, and Jeanette (Paul) Metzler; brother-in-law Peter Buhr; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He joined in Glory his predeceased grandson Jacob Keener; brothers Paul, Harold, and John Keener; sisters Miriam Buhr, Norma Carper, and Dorothy Snavely.
Ken was an educator who taught Wood Shop and was the varsity boys' basketball coach at Donegal High School. He then joined the Warwick School District and taught Graphic Arts and Photography until his retirement. He also coached the Warwick varsity boys' basketball team before handing over the reins to his brother-in-law, Dave Althouse.
His passions in life were numerous, and he was involved with many organizations. His church family was St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran in Lititz. Although he led and held many titles throughout his life, he was never comfortable talking about his many accomplishments. He preferred to talk about all the people he loved and met along the way on his life journey. The sport of bass fishing was a defining passion for Ken. It was something he and Alice thoroughly enjoyed together. They fished together for many years all over the eastern United States and Canada. He was especially fond of their annual trips to Canada. He was involved in the local Bass Masters organization and held all officer positions at one point. He was especially excited when working on conservation projects and the "Casting Kids" program to promote the sport. He was named Pennsylvania Bass Federation's Sportsman of the Year in 2007. He also had a well-equipped wood shop where he crafted many items. From furniture to jewelry, his eye for detail and his heart and soul poured out in his work.
Ken, Dad, PaPa, Great PaPa will be remembered as a man who showed up and supported his family and friends. He didn't just tell us how to do life well, he showed us by his example. He taught us, coached us, and then sat on the sidelines and proudly cheered us on.
A Celebration of Life led by Rev. Robert J. Myallis will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 W Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, November 23. Family will receive guests starting at 10:00 AM with the service beginning at 11:00 AM. (Casual dress preferred) There will be a time of fellowship immediately following the service. Our family thanks Dr. H. P. (Tracy) DeGreen and all of the staff at the Lancaster Cancer Center. Ken loved you all! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Healing Journey Foundation at lancastercancercenter.com/foundation/make-a-donation or with a check made payable to the Lancaster Cancer Center, 498 Stehman Road - Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com