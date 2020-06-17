Mr. James Kenneth Beard, aged 85, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Ephrata Community Hospital after a short illness.
Born October 19, 1934 in Reinholds, James was proud to say that he was a lifelong resident of the close-knit community. He graduated from Denver High School in 1952 before serving in the U.S. Army for two years. Upon his return from the military, James married Linda Beard in 1960.
James started his engineering and project management career at the Wyomissing Corporation, before moving to Rilsan/Elf Atochem in Birdsboro for 28 years. He retired from Rilsan/Elf Atochem in 1999.
James loved his family, friends, music, polka dancing, traveling, and golf. He could often be found talking cars and John Philip Sousa between holes on the golf course. He was a charter member of the Reinholds Lions Club, a member of the West Cocalico Municipal Authority (for more than 50 years) and a member of the Dutchland Polkateers. James was also a very talented musician and enjoyed playing tuba for the Heidelburg Brass Band and singing in the choir at Swamp Lutheran Church.
James was very much a family man and relished in sharing his hobbies with those around him. He loved to spend time with his large extended family, his children, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and took advantage of any event to get the family together.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda I. Beard; parents, Beulah (Wolf) and James F. Beard, his son Scott, and brother Robert. James is survived by his daughter and her husband, Debra and Richard Mortland; his son and wife Kenneth and LisAnne Beard; his brother and wife Glenn and Linda Beard; sister and husband Janet and Neil Rader; in addition to 10 grandchildren Kayleigh Beard, Kelly Shkuro (Serge), Courtney Baker (Dave), Jeremy Conrad (Megan), James Beard, Andrew Beard (Megan), Bethany Beard, Mallory Beard, Macauley Beard, and Timothy Beard; and 5 great-grandchildren Aiden and Connor Musik, Sterling Shkuro, Lydia Conrad, and Natalie Baker.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 20th, at Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Cocalico High School, 810 S. 4th St., Denver, PA 17517, for the high school band.
