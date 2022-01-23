James K. Sensenig, 77, of Reading, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation of Reading.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Willis L. and Beatrice (Horning) Sensenig and was the husband of the late Brenda Maye (Fisher) Sensenig.
James was an electrician by trade. He was passionate about airplanes and enjoyed mechanics. He also had a strong Christian faith.
James is survived by a son, Kent Eugene Sensenig and five siblings, Mark, husband of Catherine Sensenig, Glenn Sensenig, June, wife of Ray Graber, Lee, husband of Carolyn Sensenig, Kevin, husband of Sherry Sensenig.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kirk William.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a graveside service at Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to Philhaven, MEMO: Donation, 283 S. Butler Road, Attn: Phil Hess, Mount Gretna, PA, 17064.
