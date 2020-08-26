James K. Lantz, 1 day old infant son of Daniel and Emma King Lantz of 326 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.
He is survived by 2 siblings: Suzanne K. and Matthew K. Lantz at home, grandparents, Isaac and Barbara Stoltzfus Lantz of Spring Garden, Elam and Emma Lapp King of Gap, and a great-grandmother, Barbara King of Leola.
A private burial took place in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of James Lantz
A living tribute »
A living tribute »