James K. Kyle

Jim, 73, of Millersville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 with his loving wife, Kris, by his side.
Jim and Kris were married 54 years and had 3 daughters: Kelly married to David Reel, Kim married to Todd Ament, and Krista married to Eric Lahouchuc. He also had 4 grandchildren: Jenna married to Peter Darrenkamp, Jaime Reel, Mitchell Reel and Sarah Ament.
Jim was born in West Virginia, moved to Lancaster, and married his high school sweetheart. He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Doug Kyle married to Barb, and leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.
Jim spent his career in the snack food industry, retiring from Snyders of Hanover in 2013. Throughout his life, Jim and Kris spent many years traveling, playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends here and in their Florida home. He was a huge animal lover and always had a dog by his side.
Jim lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by his wife, his girls, his grandchildren, and everyone whose life he touched.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please make contributions in Jim's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
