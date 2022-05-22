James K. Harkins, 70, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Sharon M. Blacklock Harkins, with whom he celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in September, 2021. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late Edward and Margaret J. Mullen Harkins. He was the owner of the former Mountville Inn, which was in his family for 50 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict; was a lifetime member of Reese Hall VFW Post #8757; a member of the Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club and he loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, three sons: Jess E. (Christie) Harkins, Marietta; Cody J. Harkins and Kyle A. Harkins, both of Columbia. One grandson. One brother: William (Carol) Harkins, Florida. He was preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Deck.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz, officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
