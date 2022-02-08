James Joseph Kurczewski, 44, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Lancaster.
Born in Muenster, IN, He was the son of the late Chester C. Kurczewski, Jr, who passed away in 2004, and the late Charlene Kurczewski (Arlow) who passed away July 8, 2021.
James is survived by a sister, Amy married to Michael Zimmerman of Ephrata, A nephew, Jacob Zimmerman, and nieces Natalie and Emma Zimmerman.
Family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, on Saturday February 26, 2022 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Memorial Service immediately following. Please make contributions in James’s memory to Lodge Life Services c/o Development Director, 315 West James St., Suite 106, Lancaster, PA 17603 To send a condolence, please visit www.cremationpa.com
