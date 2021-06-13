James Jones, 71, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at The Gardens at Camp Hill. Born in Mayersville, MS, he was the son of the late Will and Dollie (Madison) Jones. He was the fiancé of Jacqueline McCain.
James was retired. He previously worked in remodeling and construction. He enjoyed photography and film developing. James was a member of the Conestoga Lodge of Elks #140 and also participated on the Entertainment Committee. He lived in his home for 46 years and was the Block Captain.
Surviving is his son, James Jones, Jr.; his sister, Clara Allen Jones; his step children, Brian Gantz, Brad Gantz, and Taisa McCain; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him in death were his wife, Barbara Gantz Jones, his siblings, Billy Jones, Will Jones, Jr., Lillie Mae Green, Beatrice Jones, Lizzie Mae Jones, Sylvester Miller, and William Jones.
Funeral Services will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.
