James Jones, Jr., 78, of Peach Bottom, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. Osborne Jones who died November 26, 2012.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James W., Sr. and Hazel Stellene Caldwell Jones.
He was self-employed in the salvage business and also was a driver for the Amish.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish, and was a member of the Delta Raccoon Hunters, and the NRA. He enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music.
He is survived by three children, James Walter (Kimberly) Jones III of Holtwood, John M. (Kimberly) Jones of Peach Bottom, Jessica S. Jones Mahlow of Nottingham; 7 grandchildren, James W. Jones IV, Nathan R. Jones, Kayla L. Jones, Ivy B. Jones, Jacob K. Jones, Donald E. Sweigart, Isaiah J. Campbell; 1 great grandchild, Hazel Jane Huntsberger; a sister Janet E. Mundorff of New Providence; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2:00PM with Pastor Mark Conrad officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service. Interment will be in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com.
