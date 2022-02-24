James "Jim" W. Shubrooks, 73, of Lancaster, died on February 21, 2022 from complications of stage 4 melanoma of the liver. He had survived stage 3 melanoma of the lymph nodes in December. Born on March 14, 1948, he was the son of William and Catharine (Trimble) Shubrooks. He was of the Methodist Faith and attended Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
A 1966 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he went on to graduate from York Junior College in 1968. That same year he began his forty-seven-year retail banking career at Lancaster County Farmers National Bank. He left Corestates Bank in 1995 as a Branch Administration Auditor. In 1997 he accepted a position as a Staff Auditor with Northwest Savings Bank. He retired from Northwest in 2017 as a Compliance Analyst.
From 1969 to 1983 he was the drummer in the Congenials Trio. He enjoyed all types of music, but especially the Motown era. In the 1970s he was a Volunteer Auxiliary Officer with the Manheim Township Police Department.
In 1986 he started a part-time career in sales of men's tailored clothing. Over the past thirty-five years he has been employed by: David Martin Menswear, Good & Good Clothiers, Hamburgers, Ziedler & Ziedler, S&K Menswear, and for the past twelve years, Joseph A. Bank Clothier.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Debbie Boyce Shubrooks; son, Evan (Jenna); grandchildren, Brantley and Emma; cousins, Patti Muldowney, Manheim, Rick (Nancy) Shertzer, Hummelstown, and Randy Shertzer (Regina Buck), Collegeville. In addition, father-in-law, Melvin Boyce, Jr., Quarryville; brother-in-law, Mike (Kathy) Boyce, Lancaster; sister-in-law, Donna (Scott) Wendler, Willow Street; nephews, Derek (Ashlee) Boyce, Lancaster, and Bryce Wendler, Lancaster; nieces, Mary (Tyler) Williams, Lampeter, and Brittany (Tom) Staab, Dover.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. A time of refreshments and visitation with the family will immediately follow the service.
As per Jim's wishes, at a later date he wanted to have his ashes scattered along the Atlantic Ocean at Fenwick Island, DE, a favorite vacation destination.
Memorials should be directed to the Lancaster City Police Mounted Patrol, 39 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
