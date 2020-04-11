James "Jim" W. Diem, 71, of Hamilton Arms Nursing Center, Lancaster, formerly of New Holland, took his final journey to Heaven on April 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital where he was a patient for 2 days. Sadly, he contracted Covid-19 about a week ago. Jim was born in New Holland to the late J. Willis and Alice Diem on June 4, 1948, he had lived in the Welsh Mountain area all his life until 2 years ago, when declining health forced him to move to a nursing home.
He was a 1966 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where unfortunately he was exposed to Agent Orange, causing many health issues for him years later. He was a long time member at Ranck's United Methodist Church, New Holland, where he enjoyed serving others in various capacities in his younger years. Jim was also a member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club, Mid-Atlantic region, he and Bonnie so enjoyed being a part of that group and enjoyed the many friends they made over the years.
Jim was last employed at Kreider Brothers in Witmer, where he was an estimator, until several strokes prevented him from working.
Jim is survived by his son David, wife of Martha Diem of Ronks, his grand cat, Bella. A sister, Evelyn, wife of John Bergman of New Holland, a brother, John, married to Signey Diem of Sanibel Island, FL as well as many friends, family and neighbors. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Allen McQuate husband of Karen, Leola and a sister-in-law, Cindy Allison, wife of Ken of New Holland. A brother-in-law, Jim Brubaker of Indian Trail, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, who passed away on August 14, 2016 and their infant son Brian who passed away in 1970. Two sisters, Janet Weaver and Ann Brubaker also preceded him in death.
While we certainly rejoice with Jim, knowing he is in Heaven, we shall miss him tremendously. By now, he's had a sweet reunion with Bonnie and Brian, and the many others gone before, best of all, he had the sheer pleasure of seeing Jesus face to face and was able to hear "well done, my good and faithful servant". He finally has a new body, which he so deserved! No more insulin, pills or pain! Martha and Dave will certainly miss their frequent visits with him and taking "healthy" snacks to him! Martha so enjoyed making sure he had everything he needed, or things he "thought" he needed!
Sadly, due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service for Martha and Dave was held on April 10th at Ranck's U.M. Cemetery. We look forward to planning a celebration where we can gather together to remember and celebrate Jim sometime later this year. We will publish the service details when they are finalized. If you so desire, any memorial contributions may be made to Ranck's United Methodist Church.
A special thank you to the staff at LGH for the great care they gave to Jim on his last 2 days and also making it possible for Dave to visit and also do a video chat with Martha, so Jim and Martha could "look" at each other one last time.
Thanks to all of you who have been lifting Jim and us in prayer the last week or so, while we were praying for a miracle, Jim's miracle took place in Heaven, where he will spend eternity! We can only imagine the smile on his face when he was ushered in! To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
