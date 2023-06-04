James ("Jim") Stephen Mares, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Chestnut Knoll Senior Living in Boyertown. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Stephen and Lillian (Mares) Odchodnicky and was married to Barbara L. (Siddall) Mares for 34 years until her passing.
He is survived by son James W. Mares of Lancaster; daughter Katherine L. Halvorson and her husband Erik of Anacortes, WA; grandsons Landon and Anders Halvorson; and brother Robert Mares of Chicago, IL. He was predeceased by brother Stephen Odchodnicky, and sister Joan Odchodnicky.
Professionally, Jim began as a draftsman for an engineering firm specializing in industrial chimneys before advancing to project manager, working on projects around the country. Beyond his professional achievements, a great source of pride and joy was his family. Jim was a steadfast husband to Barb and loving father to his two children, James, and Katie. He instilled in them the values of quiet strength, perseverance, and gentle spirit. Beyond time with family, he enjoyed reading, movies, television, current events, gardening, and walking.
Friends and family are respectfully invited to Jim's memorial service on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com