On December 28, 2022, James (Jim) Roger Hathaway unexpectedly passed away at UPMC Hospital, Lititz, PA with his loving wife, Arlene, by his side. Jim was born in Ardmore, OK, September 17, 1937 to the late Bertha and Elmer Hathaway.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Ferris, with whom he enjoyed 25 happy years of marriage. Together they shared a passion for sailing and ballroom dancing. They sailed to many exotic destinations including Belize, Florida Keys, Greek Islands, Leeward Islands and The British Virgin Islands where they were married while on a sail trip with the Philadelphia Sailing Club. Jim was the Commodore of the PSC for several years. They sailed locally in the Chesapeake Bay and Lake Nockamixon, where they kept their sailboat named, "Namaste". When living in Gore, OK for a few years they had a pontoon boat on Lake Tenkiller to enjoy spending time on the water.
Jim was a member of The Episcopal Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in Morgantown, PA where he served as a Vestry member for several years. In recent years while living at Brethren Village in Lititz, PA he volunteered at the Thrift Shop and was very active in social gatherings making many friends.
Growing up Jim was an active Boy Scout earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim was a 1955 graduate of Classen High School, Oklahoma City, OK; a 1959 graduate of Oklahoma University receiving a B.S. and an M.B.A. from Oklahoma City University.
Jim is a military veteran becoming a Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) Agent supporting Strategic Army Corps as Captain in the U.S. Army. After his military service he began his career at Woerm Engines Supply as a manager. He continued his career in public transport at Kansas City Transit Authority and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority in Philadelphia, PA where he was the Chief Automotive Officer of Bus Operations.
He is predeceased by a brother Joseph (Cincinnati, OH) and sister, Ann Jefferson. He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Yukon, OK) and William (Seattle, WA); three children Pamela (VT), Roger (IL), and Robert (CA); four grandchildren, Michael (CA), Ben (ID), Alexander (VT) and Brooke (CA) and three great-grandchildren Camryn (CA), Aubrey (CA) and Reagan (CA). He is also survived by his step-son, Steven Ferris.
Jim's kind, pleasant and infectious smile will never be forgotten. Always willing to help others he will be sorely missed by family and friends.
As an avid sailor and longtime member of the Philadelphia Sailing Club, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation at www.cbf.org or as Jim was a cat lover, in honor of his rescue cat Mr. Riggs and his dearly departed cats, "L.B." and "B.C." donations may be made to "One By one, Inc" Cat Rescue, PO Box 272 Temple, PA 19560 www.1by1catrescue.org.
A celebration of Jim's Life will be held at Brethren Village Chapel of Lititz, PA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Care is entrusted to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. To leave online condolence please visit: www.cremationofpennsylvania.com