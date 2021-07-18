James "Jim" Robert Showers

James Robert "Jim" Showers, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lambert Showers and Arlene (Heisey).
Jim was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1967. He was a designer at Floral Design of Mount Joy in recent years. Throughout his life, he has been a renowned floral designer from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. His artistic creations utilizing flowers and other natural materials have been showcased at locations such as Longwood Gardens, the White House, and a large number of magazines. Jim was an amazing artist with the brush as well, and greatly enjoyed sharing his artwork, home, and gardens with friends and family at every opportunity. He touched the lives of many through his unique creativity and compassion for nature and others.
Jim is survived by a brother, Danny Fry, husband of Belinda of Elizabethtown; two nephews, Justin Fry, husband of Megan of Elizabethtown and Jeffrey Fry of Highspire; two grandnieces, Elizabeth and Eleanor Fry; and a grandnephew, Tyler Fry.
Services will be private.
