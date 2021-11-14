James (Jim) R. Kane, Jr., 87, of Lancaster died peacefully at home on November 9, 2021. Born in Ashland, PA to the late James R. Kane, Sr. and Mary Noon Kane, Jim was the oldest of fourteen children. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Kane, a brother Gerald Kane, a sister Barbra Herwick, and a grandson, Eli Frailey.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan; daughters Lisa Kane, Kristyne Dimon, and Deborah Frailey; and son Steven Shirk. He is also survived by six grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Jim served proudly and honorably in the U.S. Army First Armored Division holding the rank of Sp4 as an information NCO and tank commander for the Company Commanders Unit of the 13th Calvary.
He resided in Lancaster County for the past 50 years. Jim was employed as a sales manager for a major company. In later years, he partnered with his wife in their retail business for 20 years. He was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster.
Jim was an amputee for over 50 years and felt empathy for children with physical handicaps. If you wish to remember Jim with a memorial gift, a donation to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia. PA 19140 ( www.shrinerschildren.org) would be appreciated.
Services will be private.
