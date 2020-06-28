On June 20, 2020, James "Jim" McNeil (Poojay) passed away peacefully at his home in Indian Trail, NC, with his wife, Ernestine and family by his side.
James was born in Laurinburg, NC, and moved to PA for future education. Those left to cherish the memories of his life include his wife, Ernestine, his children, Khadijah and Donald Smith, Alana Allia, Janina McNeil and Terrance Forde, James and Brenda McNeil, Ashley Lewis, and 15 grandchildren along with family, friends, students and fellow educators. James McNeil will be forever missed and not forgotten. The memories of him will last forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend James' Celebration of Life Gathering at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. The immediate family will remain from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.
