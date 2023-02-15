James "Jim" Leamy, of East Earl, PA, passed away surrounded by family on February 13, 2023 after a long battle with a Parkinson's variant. He was born in Chester County, PA to Mary Leamy (nee Scott) and Wilson Leamy on March 16, 1945.
Directly out of high school, Jim fulfilled a childhood dream and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He spent his 30-year military career dedicated to his passion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal. He served in both Vietnam and the Gulf War with honors including the Bronze Star.
He met and married the love of his life Rebecca "Becky" Lovett after a brief whirlwind romance. Together they raised two daughters, Lisa and Vicky, in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Utah, Washington and two tours in Turkey.
After retiring from the Air Force, Jim turned his passion of wood working into a second career, as both cabinetmaker and artisan. He was an avid collector of antique wooden planes. Additional loves included good food, fast cars and country music.
Above all else he was a dedicated family man. Jim was a fun-loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time adventuring. He was known as a font of knowledge on many subjects. He had a wicked sense of humor and leaves behind a trove of "Jimisims". His piercing blue eyes and sideways naughty smile will echo on in his family's memories.
Jim is survived by a family who is devastated by his loss but in awe of our luck in knowing him as our patriarch: his wife Rebecca, daughter Lisa Anderson and husband Adam, granddaughters Sara and Reece, daughter Vicky Leamy and husband Robert Johnson and his brother David Leamy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 17, at 3:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
