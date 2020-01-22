James "Jim" L. Albright, 61, of Lancaster went home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dianna (Baldwin) Albright.
Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of James L. Albright, Sr. and Shirley (Kline) Albright. Jim was a kind soul that was loved by all.
In addition to his wife, Dianna, he is survived by his two sons, Ian and Thomas Albright; a daughter, Krista Dunk (wife of Allan) and a granddaughter Olivia. Also surviving are three brothers, Robert, Carey and Bryan; and two sisters, Mary and Cindy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Creswell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
