James “Jim” Kauffman, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Daniel and Nettie (Petsch) Kauffman. He was married to his beloved wife, Nancy L. (Keperling) Kauffman for 51 years.
Jim grew up working in his father’s junk yard. He worked for Lancaster Salvage for over 20 years and spent much of his free time cleaning up scrap metal. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending weekends at the Hollywood or Delaware Casinos. Jim loved listening to Elvis and classic country.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Susan M. Baker, wife of James E. Baker, Jr., and Jamie L. Minnick, stepson, David E. Keperling, Sr., sister, Geraldine Hougendobler, grandchildren: David, Jr., TJ, William, Cierra, Samantha, Destinee, and Devon, great-grandchildren: Luna and William III, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Kauffman, and siblings: Virginia Meeker, Blanch Wilson, Rose Shank, Henry Kauffman, Mary Jane Kautz, Ida Henry, Richard Kauffman, Barbara Kauffman, Charles Kauffman, Daniel Kauffman, and Baby Kauffman.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jim’s Funeral Service on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA with a viewing from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
