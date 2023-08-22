James "Jim" Edward Stephens, age 75, Ephrata, passed away at his home on August 19th, 2023. Born in Lancaster, Jim was the son of the late Ellsworth and Lavina (Knoepfle) Stephens. After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Jim earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Millersville University. He was married to Cathy (Zwally) Stephens for over 51 years.
Jim taught tech ed at Wyomissing Area High School for 35 years. He was the inaugural varsity soccer coach at Wyomissing and led the 1994 team to a Pennsylvania state championship. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was a master woodworker who made gifts and furniture for friends and family. His most memorable moments were spent with his family as he was the most devoted and cherished husband, father and Pop Pop.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, Jim is survived by his children: James M. Stephens (husband of Joyce) of Lititz and Elizabeth Datorre (wife of Roberto) of Elizabethtown; grandchildren: James L. Stephens and Catherine, Robert James, and Christian Datorre and sisters: Susanne Herr (wife of David), Adabelle Rudy (wife of Michael), and Kathy Helm (wife of John).
Jim will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at Elizabeth Farms, 262 Hopeland Rd., Lititz, PA on Sunday, August 27th. Friends and family may drop in any time between 1 and 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited or the Wyomissing Area Soccer Club.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: SnyderFuneralHome.com