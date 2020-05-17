The funny man has passed. James "Jim" E. Fryberger, Sr., 85, of Lancaster, passed away of natural causes on the 6th day of May, 2020 in his home. Born in Ephrata, PA he was the son of Mildred and Edward Fryberger and the loving husband of Virginia M Fryberger. He was quick-witted and enjoyed telling jokes.
A painter and body man by trade, he worked for Tank Truck Rentals and Trojan Yacht. He also owned and operated Fryberger's Body Shop for over 30 years. He was well known for his skills and quality of work.
Jim was an outdoors man. He enjoyed camping and fishing in Chincoteague, Virginia and deep sea fishing on the Joeboy in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He was an avid hunter. He hunted archery, muzzle loader and firearm deer seasons. In his later years he participated in the Muddy Run Handicapped Hunting Program. He was a member of the Southern Lancaster County Sportsmen Association.
One of his greatest contributions was the 20 years he spent volunteering with the Willow Street Sertoma Club. He served as club President for 6 years. During this time, he cooked up some of the finest fresh hand cut french fries from the club's french fry wagon. You may remember enjoying these fries at many of our local fireman festivals and at the Pequea Silver Mines. Jim also volunteered his time around Christmas. He would dress as Santa Claus and handout cookies and oranges to some of the nursing home residents in the area. He always brought smiles to their faces and made them laugh.
Having a special place in his heart for his four-legged friends, he rescued many dogs and cats over the years. He especially loved German Shepherds. We are sure that he stopped at the Rainbow Bridge to take them with him into the high Heavens.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his son, James E. Fryberger, Jr., his two step daughters, Linda M. Morrison and Brenda J. Groff, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Jim will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family. Online condolences can be given at www.cremationlancasterpa.com.
