James "Jim" D. Mowrer, 57, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, went home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Jim was born August 15, 1964, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late James R. Mowrer and Rosemarie (Cavna) Fry, both from Lancaster.
Jim is survived by his mother, Rosemarie Fry of Ephrata; daughter Brittney Leese and husband, Ryan of Lancaster; son Nicholas Mowrer of Lancaster; brothers Steven Mowrer and wife Anita of New Braunfels, Texas and David Mowrer and wife Ellen also of Lancaster; and 2 grandchildren.
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home is honored to provide private arrangements for the Mowrer Family.
A living tribute »