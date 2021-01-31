James "Jim" D. Bryson

James D. Bryson, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on January 22, 2021 at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John S. and Ruth (Kendig) Bryson.
Known to many as Jimmy, he graduated in 1971 from J.P. McCaskey High School. He was retired from R.R. Donnelley and Sons where he worked 39 years as a Composition Specialist. Jimmy also had a passion for photography and worked part time as a wedding photographer for 15 years.
He was able to overcome many obstacles in life after contracting polio in his right leg when he was 13 months old. He enjoyed long distance bicycling and was involved in several Covered Bridge Century rides and 3,150-mile rides to benefit MS.
He volunteered at Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center where as a child he received care and treatment from Edna Schreiber, founder of the center.
Jimmy was known for his sense of humor and love for life. He was an avid Billy Joel fan and loved leading folks in sing-a-longs at gatherings. He touched many people during his lifetime and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his brother, John K. Bryson (husband of Ann) and a sister, Suzanne B. Sigman (wife of Daniel); and three nephews and one niece. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Deborah J. Miller and by a nephew, Eric (Ricky) Bryson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a drop-in virtual celebration of life gathering via Zoom on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
To access the Zoom meeting please click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89445946234
