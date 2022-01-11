James "Jim" B. Becker, 83, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at home.
He was born in Brecknock Twp. to William and Sylvia (Burkhart) Becker and was the husband of Janet Lynn (Weise) Becker.
He was a member of St. Paul's EC Church, Reamstown.
Jim was a crane operator for Case New Holland.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by three daughters; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastors Matthew Hill and Kerry Leeper officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Masks are optional.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.