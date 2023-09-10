James "Jim" Albert Germak, 72, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Born October 5, 1950, in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew Giermak and Elsie (Marinchock) Giermak of Middletown, PA.
From an early age, Jim wanted to be a truck driver and started his trucking career at the age of eighteen. In 1982, Jim founded Jagtrux, Inc. of Marietta, PA. Jim was also a founding partner of Hess Auctioneers in Marietta, PA.
Jim graduated from Middletown Area High School in 1968. He was a member of PMTA and served on the state board of directors and Lancaster PMTA Chapter. Jim loved spending time at his cabin and enjoyed various outdoor activities including hunting, boating, and driving his ranger. Jim had a passion for auctions and a "good deal." The biggest enjoyment in his life was spending time with his children and grandchildren and sharing stories with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Hilsher) Germak; daughter Rita Sovereign (Calvin Sovereign); sons Andrew Germak (Sarah Germak) and Zachary Germak (Linsey Stitt-Germak); nine grandchildren; brother Thomas Germak (Susan); and sister Barbara Thomasco (Dan).
Services will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA. 17547, on September 16, 2023, visitation is scheduled from 9:00 11:00 a.m. with the service to promptly start at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ECHOS at 105 East Washington Street, Elizabethtown, PA. 17022, an organization Jim felt strongly about.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.