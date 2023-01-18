James J. Whitacre, 95, Elizabethtown, PA passed on January 10, 2023, as a result of an accident. He was born March 13, 1927 at Ridgely, WV, the son of Alonza and Effie Whitacre.
He was preceded in death by two children, Susan Beth Lovecchio of Sparta, NJ and Eric James Whitacre of Elizabethtown, PA; siblings, Marion, Rita, Frieda, Elnora, Etheline and Earl.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary P. Whitacre; daughters, Pamela Hollinger of Philippi, WV, Lori (Dean) Weaver of Akron, PA; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
James graduated from Ft. Ashby High School, Ft. Ashby, WV in 1945. He served in U.S. Army Infantry 2nd Division until 1946. While attending Elizabethtown College from 1947-1950, he met his future wife, Mary. They were married on August 26, 1950 at First Presbyterian Church of Olney, Philadelphia.
James taught high school in Virginia and West Virginia until 1952, and then managed a dairy store in Dayton, Ohio until 1954. They returned to Elizabethtown in 1954 where he ran an organic farm for three years. He returned to teaching in 1955 in the Lower Dauphin School District and retired after 35 years in education in 1987. He owned a craft business from 1974-1991. He worked at Hershey Park for two years, Lancaster Boscov's, and later Johnson Bus Company for 10 years, finally retiring in 2013. He was a member of Norlanco-Rheems Kiwanis for 10 years. He served Meals on Wheels for several years. He enjoyed bowling until he was 89 years old.
He was a faithful member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren for 68 years, serving as a deacon for 20 years. He loved his family, friends and serving others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.