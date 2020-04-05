James J. Toole, 78, of Mount Joy, Pa, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was the husband of Rose Marie "Sue" Voci Toole, with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA. He was the son of the late Michael and Lois Silfies Toole.
A U.S. Army veteran, Jim served as an MP during the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea for 3 years. He also served as a sales manager for H&F Tire Service for 20 years. Adhering to "I am Third" (God first, all others second, & he was third). Jim could be found routinely attending daily mass, roaming Lancaster, delivering donuts to various organizations-Milagros House, Crispus Attucks, the Abused Women's Shelter, & others.
Jim loved helping others, never looking for anything in return or recognition, preferring to remain quiet. The smiles and laughter he received in return were all that he needed. When he wasn't helping others, Jim loved to golf. Golfing with his friends was his preferred way to relax and spend some time with loved ones.
Jim adored his family; they were the foundation of his existence. In addition to his wife, Sue, he is survived by his sons: Jim, married to Wendy (Pearson) Toole of Mount Joy, PA. and Pete, married to Alison (Wolff) Toole of Glen Allen, VA and his 5 grandchildren; MacKenzie, Maura, Josh, Jackson & Annie. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Frank Toole.
As a family, we would like to thank Jim's doctors and nurses. We were blessed by the ICU & heart failure team at Lancaster General Hospital as well as the staff at the Bob Fryer Mount Joy Hospice Center who were instrumental with Jim's care the past 18 months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jim at St. John Neuman Catholic Church at a future date, for which there will be a published announcement.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jim's memory to: Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County P.O. Box 359 Lancaster, PA 17608. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
