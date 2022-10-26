James J. Porreca, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was the husband of the late Concetta M. (Gallo) Porreca.
Born on a farm in Sadsbury Twp., Chester Co., James was the son of Vincenzo and Bambina Connicella Porreca. He graduated from Coatesville High School in 1939.
James was a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945. After his honorable discharge he returned to work for Lukens Steel as a production recorder until he retired in 1980 after 39 years of service.
James left behind a legacy of caring and giving to his family and community. He ensured that everyone was seen and heard. He was a quiet and humble man full of faith and wisdom. He lived his life following the words of his favorite saying, "You gotta keep moving."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Friday October 28th at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557.
Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 27th at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 South Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA.
