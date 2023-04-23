James J. Patterson

James "Jim" (or Pat as he was affectionately nicknamed) Joseph Patterson, (age 85), passed away on April 18, 2023, at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA. Jim was born on January 27, 1938, and was the son of the late Blanchard Slater and Lydia Louise Patterson. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County and is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert E. Patterson.
He was married to his first love, Ruth A. Patterson, sharing 59 years of marriage, and separated only by her untimely death in 2015 to the hell that is cancer. He remarried several years later to Ann (Rinier) Patterson, who provided companionship and comfort after such a devasting loss.
He is survived by his immediate family of two daughters: Lydia, wife of Steve Cochran, Lancaster, PA; their children Kyle Cochran, husband to Melissa, Philadelphia, PA; and Kelli Cochran, San Francisco, CA; and Cindi, wife of Rick Robinson, New Holland, PA; their daughter Bree Robinson, wife of Jeremiah Baughman, and their soon-to-be son, his first great-grandson, of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by his brother's family, nephew Craig Patterson and niece Tracy Cunningham, their spouses and one great-nephew. He is a descendant of John and Lydia Sausman Wert.
Jim worked for most of his career at and retired from UGI Lancaster. Starting in the street department, he worked his way up to technician, ending his career at UGI Lancaster as head mechanic to the UGI fleet.
Over the years he enjoyed many pastimes, from shooting darts in a league, riding motorcycle with friends, to a membership in a local CB club (the CV Stardusters), which included a stint as president. His handle, of course, was Gas Man. Many great family memories were made, when he and Ruth first purchased a 14-foot Tag-a-Long camper, traversing the east coast with his parents and daughters. Once they found their love of camping, they eventually "glamped" their way to a beautiful fifth wheel camper, where one can be certain Ruth played a part in that upscale purchase!
Jim was multi-talented, from his calligraphy and drawing skills early on, to his woodworking and mechanical skills. He took pride in his workmanship, and consistently delivered with skill and excellence.
Jim was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola.
Services for Jim will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
