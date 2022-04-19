James J. McCarty, 86, formerly of Murphy's Hollow, Wrightsville, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Masonic Village where he had resided for the past five years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Elizabeth Smith McCarty.
Jim retired in 1999 after more than 35 years of service from the telephone company where he was employed as a lineman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. In addition, he belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council 2294 and the Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge 1074.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Sandra Gardels, Dover, DE and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Tom McCarty, Mary Elizabeth Wagner, Margaret Ann Kauffman, Patricia Horn and Micki Stettler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Jim's memory to the Greater Pennsylvania Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.